Eagles OC Brian Johnson Interviews For Falcons Head Coach Job

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed for the head coach opening with the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons interview Brian Johnson for head coach job

The Falcons announced that Johnson had interviewed for the team’s top coaching job on Thursday, January 18.

After Atlanta failed to qualify for the postseason with a 7-10 record, the team fired former head coach Arthur Smith.

Johnson will reportedly interview with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers for their head coach openings as well.

We have interviewed Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 18, 2024

Other Candidates

Since then, the Falcons have interviewed multiple candidates and have reportedly put in requests to interview more NFL assistant coaches. Here are the individuals the team has interviewed for the head coaching job:

Brian Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator)

Bill Belichick (former New England Patriots head coach)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan Wolverines head coach)

Anthony Weaver (Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line)

Ejiro Evero (Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator)

Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach)

Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers head coach)

Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator)

Mike Macdonald (Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator)

Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator)*

Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions offensive coordinator)*

Raheem Morris (Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator)*

Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans offensive coordinator)*

*interview request reported (NFL Network/ESPN/Sports Illustrated, per Falcons)

In November 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that he expected Johnson to be a hot candidate for head coach positions this offseason.

“I think the first names that are gonna come off a lot of people’s will be Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator) and Brian Johnson,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think those are gonna be the two guys who get a ton of interviews.”

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles in February 2023 after former Philly OC Shane Steichen was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

In his first season as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, Johnson helped the Eagles to a 10-1 start. The Eagles finished their season with a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the postseason. Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games.

Under Johnson’s play-calling, the Eagles ended the regular season as one of the NFL’s top offenses. Philadelphia ranked No. 7 in the league with an average of 25.5 points per game.

About Brian Johnson

Before his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

NCAA Football cover model ✅

Youngest OC in college football ✅

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After playing, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

