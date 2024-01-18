On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Eagles OC Brian Johnson Interviews For Falcons Head Coach Job

Jan 18, 2024, 5:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed for the head coach opening with the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons interview Brian Johnson for head coach job

The Falcons announced that Johnson had interviewed for the team’s top coaching job on Thursday, January 18.

After Atlanta failed to qualify for the postseason with a 7-10 record, the team fired former head coach Arthur Smith.

Johnson will reportedly interview with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers for their head coach openings as well.

Other Candidates

Since then, the Falcons have interviewed multiple candidates and have reportedly put in requests to interview more NFL assistant coaches. Here are the individuals the team has interviewed for the head coaching job:

  • Brian Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator)
  • Bill Belichick (former New England Patriots head coach)
  • Jim Harbaugh (Michigan Wolverines head coach)
  • Anthony Weaver (Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line)
  • Ejiro Evero (Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator)
  • Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach)
  • Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers head coach)
  • Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator)
  • Mike Macdonald (Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator)
  • Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator)*
  • Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions offensive coordinator)*
  • Raheem Morris (Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator)*
  • Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans offensive coordinator)*

*interview request reported (NFL Network/ESPN/Sports Illustrated, per Falcons)

In November 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that he expected Johnson to be a hot candidate for head coach positions this offseason.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts: Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson ‘Going To Be A Star One Day’

“I think the first names that are gonna come off a lot of people’s will be Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator) and Brian Johnson,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think those are gonna be the two guys who get a ton of interviews.”

 

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Eagles in February 2023 after former Philly OC Shane Steichen was hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

RELATED STORIES

In his first season as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, Johnson helped the Eagles to a 10-1 start. The Eagles finished their season with a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the postseason. Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games.

Under Johnson’s play-calling, the Eagles ended the regular season as one of the NFL’s top offenses. Philadelphia ranked No. 7 in the league with an average of 25.5 points per game.

About Brian Johnson

Before his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After playing, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Lakers Monitoring Collin Sexton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Moves Up Latest WNBA Mock Draft Projection

It seems the rest of the country is catching up on how special Alissa Pili is based off of the latest 2024 WNBA mock draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

One National Media Member Has Utah Football Inside Their Way-Too-Early Top 10 For 2024

One national media member in particular went bold and put Kyle Whittingham's Utah football team inside their Top 10.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Thunder After Postponed Game

The Utah Jazz will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday on what was supposed to be the second night of back-to-back games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Girls Basketball 2024 Week 9 Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through nine weeks of the season.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Did The Utah Jazz Go From Bottom Feeders To Playoff Hopefuls?

After starting 7-16, the Utah Jazz have entered playoff conversations as they continue to heat up and win games.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Eagles OC Brian Johnson Interviews For Falcons Head Coach Job