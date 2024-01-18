How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Divisional Round Of NFL Playoffs
Jan 18, 2024, 5:53 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in Divisional Round
Former Utah Utes
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Get your🍿ready! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RYdTEwDaGG
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
@ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
@ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
@ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
View this post on Instagram
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)
@ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.