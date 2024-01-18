On the Site:
How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Divisional Round Of NFL Playoffs

Jan 18, 2024, 5:53 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in Divisional Round

Former Utah Utes

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

@ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

vs. Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

@ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
    • @ Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Utah State Aggies

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

@ San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

@ Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 20 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former High School Standouts

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

 

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)

@ Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on ESPN/ABC

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
    • vs. Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

