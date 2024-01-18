How To Watch, Listen, Stream Buccaneers Vs. Lions In NFC Divisional Round

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL Playoffs continue with eight teams remaining in the postseason with two weeks left until Super Bowl LVIII‘s matchup is decided.

NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

The Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday, January 20 with a pair of games, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s contests begin with a meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions. Following the Bucs vs. Lions game, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs to wrap up the Divisional Round.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Lions

Who: No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions (12-5)

What: NFL Playoffs – NFC Divisional Round

Where: Ford Field (Capacity: 65,000) in Detroit, Michigan

When: Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Buccaneers vs. Lions playoff game:

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on?

The NFC Divisional Round playoff game between Tampa Bay and Detroit will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).

Ways to Watch:

Television

KSL 5 TV

Streaming

NBC App

Peacock App

NFL App

Online

NBC.com

PeacockTV.com

Ways to Listen

Westwood One

SiriusXM

Entravision (Spanish)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers and Lions met during the 2023 regular season. Tampa Bay hosted Detroit at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 15, 2023. The Lions defeated the Bucs, 20-6.

During the first round of the NFL Playoffs, the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9. The Lions captured a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend. It was Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years.

Both teams opened the postseason with home games.

