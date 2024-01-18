On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Listen, Stream Buccaneers Vs. Lions In NFC Divisional Round

Jan 18, 2024, 6:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The NFL Playoffs continue with eight teams remaining in the postseason with two weeks left until Super Bowl LVIII‘s matchup is decided.

NFC Divisional Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

The Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday, January 20 with a pair of games, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s contests begin with a meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions. Following the Bucs vs. Lions game, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs to wrap up the Divisional Round.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Lions

RELATED STORIES

Who: No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions (12-5)

What: NFL Playoffs – NFC Divisional Round

Where: Ford Field (Capacity: 65,000) in Detroit, Michigan

When: Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. (MT)

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Buccaneers vs. Lions playoff game:

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on?

The NFC Divisional Round playoff game between Tampa Bay and Detroit will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MT).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Ways to Watch:

Television

KSL 5 TV

Streaming

NBC App

Peacock App

NFL App

Online

NBC.com

PeacockTV.com

Ways to Listen

Westwood One

SiriusXM

Entravision (Spanish)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers and Lions met during the 2023 regular season. Tampa Bay hosted Detroit at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on October 15, 2023. The Lions defeated the Bucs, 20-6.

During the first round of the NFL Playoffs, the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9. The Lions captured a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend. It was Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years.

Both teams opened the postseason with home games.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Divisional Round Of NFL Playoffs

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day To Sing During Super Bowl Pregame

Reba McEntire will grace next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.”

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

One Of The Craziest Utah Jazz Stats You Will Ever Hear…

Occasionally, you come across sports stats that sound crazy. This might be the most unbelievable Utah Jazz stat yet...

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Eagles OC Brian Johnson Interviews For Falcons Head Coach Job

Former Utah QB and current Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed for the head coach opening with the Atlanta Falcons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Lakers Monitoring Collin Sexton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Moves Up Latest WNBA Mock Draft Projection

It seems the rest of the country is catching up on how special Alissa Pili is based off of the latest 2024 WNBA mock draft.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

How To Watch, Listen, Stream Buccaneers Vs. Lions In NFC Divisional Round