Jazz Look To Come Back From First-Quarter Deficit Against Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz went down by double-digits in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Despite shooting over 50% from the floor and 40% from three, Utah trailed by 12 going into the second, 39-27.

The main reasons were turnovers and rebounds.

OKC forced six turnovers and grabbed 12 rebounds to Utah’s seven.

Thunder all-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got out to a hot start with 10 points and three assists on 50% shooting. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen had just three first-quarter points and shot 33%.

Jordan Clarkson and John Collins led the way for the Jazz with 7 and 6 points respectively.

Utah went on a small run to open the second quarter and closed the lead down to single digits.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The @utahjazz and team owner Ryan Smith shared their condolences after @warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic passed away in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon. #TakeNote https://t.co/5RdgH04dhs — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 17, 2024

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.