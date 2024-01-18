Jordan Clarkson Gets Tough Bucket To Drop Through Contact

SALT LAKE CITY – Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jordan Clarkson drove into the defense and pulled up for an and-one basket.

The play gave Clarkson his 7th point of the night. He went into halftime with 13.

Clarkson was one of three Jazzmen to go into the break with double digits.

John Collins led the team with 15 and Collin Sexton matched Clarkson with 13.

Utah shot over 50% from three in the first half. Clarkson contributed to that, making two of his three attempts.

The Jazz played really well against OKC but turnovers caused them to fall behind very early.

Utah trailed by nine at the half with 10 turnovers to the Thunder’s five.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

