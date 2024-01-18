Utah Men’s Basketball Gets Back On Track At Home Against Oregon State

On the Site:
Stop For Students
SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are back home this weekend hosting the Oregon schools, starting with the Oregon State Beavers Thursday night.

Utah had another rough road outing last week- this time against Stanford and are looking to get back to their winning ways.

Unfortunately, Utah had to attempt this without two key players- Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering who both suffered injuries in last week’s games.

The Utes battled back and forth with the Beavers in the first half before pulling away 33-22 heading into the locker room.

Utah held strong in the second half, putting Oregon State away, 74-47.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes will turn their attention to Oregon on Sunday, January 21. That game tips at 12:00 pm MT and will be televised on ESPN.

Starting Five For Oregon State Vs. Runnin’ Utes

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against OSU

  • Scoring Leader: Keba Keita – 18 points
  • Rebound Leader: Keba Keita – 14 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 8 assists

Keita went 7-12 from the paint, 2-5 from the three, and 4-4 from the line to earn his team high 18 points. Keita was also the team leader in rebounds pulling down 15 while also recording three blocks.

Branden Carlson came second in points on the night going 6-10 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 3-6 from the line. Carlson was also good for 10 rebounds.

Deivon Smith finished the night third in scoring with 14 points while chipping in another five rebounds and his team high eight assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Beavers

The Utes shot 44% from the field, 35% from the three and 52% against the Beavers which was an improvement from their performance against Stanford last Sunday.

Utah pulled down 52 team rebounds compared to OSU’s 31 and were good for 15 total team assists.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

