Simone Fontecchio Follows Markkanen Poster Attempt With Putback Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – After Lauri Markkanen’s poster attempt rolled off the rim, Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio was there to clean up with a dunk of his own.

The fastbreak was set up by a block from Walker Kessler on OKC’s rookie of the year candidate Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren got his revenge on the other end with a block to prevent Markkanen’s dunk.

The former No. 2 pick wasn’t quick enough to get to Fontecchio though.

The slam gave Fontecchio his 12th point of the night.

Fontecchio played well against the Thunder.

He put up 12 points through three quarters after scoring double digits in just one of his last seven games.

After trailing by as much as 19, Utah fought back to close the lead to two in the second half.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

