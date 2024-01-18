Weber State Lets Lead Slip Away In Loss To Eastern Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team watched an eight-point halftime lead disappear as the Wildcats fell at home to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats hosted the Eagles at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah on Thursday, January 18.

Weber State lost to Eastern Washington, 80-78.

The Eagles were the first team to get on the scoreboard and quickly took a 7-5 lead over the home team. With 16:25 to play until halftime, the Wildcats took a one-point lead on a three-pointer by Dyson Koehler. The triple gave the Wildcats an advantage on the scoreboard that lasted for more than 20 minutes of game time. Weber State built its lead over the remainder of the first half and took a 47-39 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Wildcats watched their lead slowly slip away.

Eastern Washington immediately made a push to start the second half and regained the lead with 15:23 to go in the game.

The Wildcats trailed for about 10 minutes before taking the lead back with five minutes left to play.

However, over the final minutes of the contest, the Eagles outplayed the Wildcats by a couple of possessions. Weber State hit a shot with one second left to play to make it a one-score margin on the final box score.

Weber State ended the night shooting 45.6 percent overall and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Eastern Washington shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent on three-pointers.

Steven Verplanken led the Wildcats with 16 points on 5-12 field goals. Cedric Coward had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wildcats moved to an 11-7 record, including 2-3 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State’s next game is at home against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, January 20 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

