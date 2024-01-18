On the Site:
Stop For Students
Jazz Snap Winning Streak With Loss To Thunder

Jan 18, 2024, 9:36 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-129 snapping their six-game winning streak.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 31 points matching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder.

With the loss the Jazz fell to 22-21 on the season.

First Quarter

The Thunder jumped out to a 14-9 lead as the Jazz committed three turnovers in the opening four minutes.

Kris Dunn committed three fouls in the first six minutes of the game as the Jazz repeatedly fell victim to the Thunder dribble attack.

After falling behind 37-20, the Jazz second unit helped keep the game close by closing the first quarter on a 7-2 run.

Through one the Jazz trailed the Thunder 39-27.

Second Quarter

The Jazz cut the deficit to single digits with eight minutes left in the half but continued to be plagued by ill-timed turnovers.

Lauri Markkanen had a slow start to the half scoring three points over the first 18 minutes, but closed strong to narrow the deficit to six with 3:15 left in the second quarter.

The Jazz trimmed the gap to three, but the Thunder ended the half on a 12-6 run.

At the half, the Jazz trailed the Thunder 76-67.

Third Quarter

The Thunder continued to take advantage of the Jazz’s sloppy play finding easy baskets at the rim on repeated backcuts.

The Jazz closed the gap with three minutes left in the third, tying the game at 91.

The Thunder closed the game on a 7-4 run to preserve their lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After three the Jazz trailed the Thunder 98-95.

Fourth Quarter

Jalen Williams opened the fourth quarter shooting 3-3 from the floor and scoring eight points as Oklahoma City rebuilt its double-digit lead.

The Thunder shot 6-7 over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter as the Jazz ran out of real estate to close the gap.

The Jazz fell to Oklahoma City 134-129.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

