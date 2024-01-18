Collin Sexton Dunks On Two Thunder Defenders In Fourth Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton had debatably his best game as a member of the Utah Jazz on Thursday and he punctuated his performance with some highlight dunks.

None were more impressive than his fourth-quarter slam over Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Sexton poured in 31 points on 10/19 from the field.

He added seven assists and four makes from behind the arc.

Sexton’s performance came just one game after his first 30-point game with Utah against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Unfortunately for Sexton and the Jazz, his performance wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Oklahoma City ended Utah’s six-game winning streak with a five-point victory, 134-129.

Jazz Look To Build On Win Streak Against Thunder

The Jazz will host the Thunder as they ride a season-best six-game winning streak.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday the Jazz have won nine consecutive games in Salt Lake City as they re-entered the Western Conference Playoff race.

The Jazz own the ninth-best record in the NBA and sit just one game back of the Phoenix Suns, and two games back of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 134-120 on December 11. Since the loss in Oklahoma City the Jazz are 15-4.

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference the Thunder have opened their four-game road swing with back-to-back losses.

