Utah Valley Drops Third Consecutive Game With Loss To Lopes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team suffered a third straight defeat after dropping a road contest to the Grand Canyon Lopes.

The Lopes hosted the Wolverines at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, January 18.

UVU lost to Grand Canyon, 78-65.

A minute into the evening, the Wolverines to an early 2-0 lead on a bucket by Drake Allen. A few minutes later and after a 5-0 run by the Lopes, Caleb Stone-Carrawell connected on a three-pointer to tie the game at 5-5 with 16:48 until halftime.

19 seconds later, Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster hit a foul shot to give his team the lead once again. The free throw also gave the Lopes for the remainder of the contest.

During the rest of the first half, the Wolverines’ little deficit turned into a massive hole. At the break, the Utah Valley entered the locker room trailing by a score of 45-25.

After the break, the Lopes coasted. The Wolverines made a slight push and outscored the Lopes by seven points over the final 20 minutes of action. However, the early deficit proved to be too large for UVU in the end.

Utah Valley finished the contest shooting 35.7 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from distance. GCU shot 52.9 percent overall and 47.4 percent on threes.

Allen led the Wolverines with 13 points on 5-12 shooting. Gabe McGlothan had 14 points to lead the Lopes.

Up next for UVU men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wolverines dropped to an 8-10 record this season, including 3-4 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Utah Valley’s next game is at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

