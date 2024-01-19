1 injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police had blocked off the parking lot of a Maverik gas station near 200 W. North Temple with caution tape. However, officers on scene said the shooting took place at another location and the victim went to the convenience store to get help.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 801-799-3000.

DEVELOPING: Salt Lake Police are investigating a shooting, one person was injured & taken to a local hospital. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/XVBalLSGEc — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) January 19, 2024