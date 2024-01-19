KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball 2024 Week 9 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – We are nine weeks into the high school basketball season in the state of Utah and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped each classification through nine weeks of the season.

Watch the full recap of Week nine of the high school boys’ basketball season in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Follow @kslsports