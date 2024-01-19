On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Craig Smith Proud Of Utah’s Resolve In Face Of Injury Unknowns

Jan 19, 2024, 11:20 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are battling some key injuries and to make matters worse, there is a level of mystery surrounding when those players will be back.

Head coach Craig Smith said in postgame after the Runnin’ Utes impressive 74-47 win over Oregon State that he’s proud of how his team rose to the occasion despite the unknowns.

Unfortunately, Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering’s availability is still a little under question. The good news however is the Runnin’ Utes have shown the ability to handle the adversity and still be productive.

Craig Smith On How The Runnin’ Utes Handled A ‘Turbulent’ Week

As has been stated many times- injuries are never fun. They are terrible for the athletes, terrible for the coaches, and terrible for the fans.

However, they are also part of the game and there is no avoiding them which is why finding a way to manage through them is so important.

“It’s been a little bit of a- I don’t know what the right word is- maybe a little bit of a turbulent week? We’ve had to do a lot of different things this week with the injuries to Worster and Lawson Lovering,” Smith said in postgame. “I’m really proud of our effort. I thought we really, really competed hard.”

Smith added in the challenges that Oregon State under Wayne Tinkle presents. They change up their defense, play a lot of different guys, and throw a lot of different looks that according to Smith makes it a difficult prep on a good week, let alone a week you’re managing key injuries.

“It’s a big prep,” Smith said. “At the same time, we were trying to prep that and get our guys to be the very best we can and redefining who we are knowing those two guys specifically were not going to play. I’m not only really proud about how we played today- I thought we played how we practiced. I loved how we executed our stuff specifically on both ends of the floor.”

None of that matters however if the guys running things don’t buy in. Smith was profusive with his praise of Deivon Smith, Keba Keita, Cole Bajema, Gabe Madsen, and Branden Carlson for stepping up their games, showing leadership, and creating an environment where the team could be productive together.

“Great team effort,” Smith said. “I really thought we got the ball going. Another game with less than 10 turnovers which is a great number for us. 10 or less is going to be really good, especially the way we play up and down. We have to get better finishing some plays. We missed a lot of chip shots early- got to be able to finish those plays.”

The Utes will have one more opportunity to showcase their growth- likely still without Worster and Lovering on Sunday, January 21 against the Oregon Ducks. Tipoff is 1:00 pm MT and will be televised on ESPN.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Getting Hang Of New Identity After Two Key Injuries

Utah women's basketball has undergone an identity metamorphosis after two top players have been taken out of the mix with injuries.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Agree To Hire Antonio Pierce As Their Next Head Coach, AP Source Says

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next head coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LHM Confirms A’s Visit To SLC, Demonstrated Smith’s Ballpark Can Accommodate MLB Needs

The Larry H. Miller Company and Big League Utah confirmed reports that the Oakland A's would be considering SLC as a temporary home.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boozer: ‘Fingers Crossed’ Jazz Could Draft Star Twins

Former All-Star Carlos Boozer said he would love to see his twins Cameron and Cayden land with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Polynesian Bowl Will Showcase Handful Of BYU Football Signees

BYU football signees will compete in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Craig Smith Proud Of Utah’s Resolve In Face Of Injury Unknowns