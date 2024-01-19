Polynesian Bowl Will Showcase Handful Of BYU Football Signees

PROVO, Utah – Five BYU football signees are participating in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. It’s one of the top All-Star games for high school talent nationwide.

The game takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kickoff is tonight at 7 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network.

Five BYU football players will play in the Polynesian Bowl

Throughout the week on the islands, the Polynesian Bowl has hosted practices. Multiple reports have indicated that BYU signees have impressed during practices.

The five BYU signees at the 2024 Polynesian Bowl are Herriman edge rusher Ephraim Asiata, Timpview wide receiver Tei Nacua, Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala, California tight end Ryner Swanson, and Cedar Valley edge rusher Devoux Tuataga.

Rivals’ Matt Moreno highlighted BYU wide receiver Tei Nacua as a standout on day one of practices. Nacua was receiving passes from Nebraska signee Dylan Raiola.

247Sports’ Greg Biggins pointed out BYU tight end Ryner Swanson as one of the top performers from all three days of practice.

Rivals also recognized Bountiful High signee Faletau Satuala as a standout from day three.

Four of these five players will be part of the BYU football program for the 2024 season. Tuataga plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling.

Asiata and Swanson have already enrolled at BYU and will compete in spring practices for the upcoming year.

Polynesian Bowl 2024: How To Watch

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MT)

TV: NFL Network

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper