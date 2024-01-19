On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Polynesian Bowl Will Showcase Handful Of BYU Football Signees

Jan 19, 2024, 11:39 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Five BYU football signees are participating in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. It’s one of the top All-Star games for high school talent nationwide.

The game takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kickoff is tonight at 7 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network.

Five BYU football players will play in the Polynesian Bowl

Throughout the week on the islands, the Polynesian Bowl has hosted practices. Multiple reports have indicated that BYU signees have impressed during practices.

The five BYU signees at the 2024 Polynesian Bowl are Herriman edge rusher Ephraim Asiata, Timpview wide receiver Tei Nacua, Bountiful safety Faletau Satuala, California tight end Ryner Swanson, and Cedar Valley edge rusher Devoux Tuataga.

Rivals’ Matt Moreno highlighted BYU wide receiver Tei Nacua as a standout on day one of practices. Nacua was receiving passes from Nebraska signee Dylan Raiola.

247Sports’ Greg Biggins pointed out BYU tight end Ryner Swanson as one of the top performers from all three days of practice.

Rivals also recognized Bountiful High signee Faletau Satuala as a standout from day three.

Four of these five players will be part of the BYU football program for the 2024 season. Tuataga plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling.

Asiata and Swanson have already enrolled at BYU and will compete in spring practices for the upcoming year.

Polynesian Bowl 2024: How To Watch

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MT)

TV: NFL Network

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Getting Hang Of New Identity After Two Key Injuries

Utah women's basketball has undergone an identity metamorphosis after two top players have been taken out of the mix with injuries.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Agree To Hire Antonio Pierce As Their Next Head Coach, AP Source Says

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next head coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LHM Confirms A’s Visit To SLC, Demonstrated Smith’s Ballpark Can Accommodate MLB Needs

The Larry H. Miller Company and Big League Utah confirmed reports that the Oakland A's would be considering SLC as a temporary home.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boozer: ‘Fingers Crossed’ Jazz Could Draft Star Twins

Former All-Star Carlos Boozer said he would love to see his twins Cameron and Cayden land with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith Proud Of Utah’s Resolve In Face Of Injury Unknowns

Head coach Craig Smith said in postgame that he's proud of how the Utes rose to the occasion despite the unknowns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Polynesian Bowl Will Showcase Handful Of BYU Football Signees