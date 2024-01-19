On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to stabbing Tinder date, elderly woman

Jan 19, 2024, 2:43 PM | Updated: 2:44 pm

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)...

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — A man has pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted aggravated murder and another count of attempted murder, almost two years after stabbing two women in Bountiful.

The man, identified as Kane Fairbank, was 18 at the time of the stabbings.

Utah man stabs woman in Tinder meet up in ‘an attempt to kill her’

Fairbanks pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the two first-degree felony charges of attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder, but pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, and obstructing justice.

On May 12, 2022, court documents state Fairbanks met up with a woman he’d met on Tinder for a date at a park near Bountiful. He lured her to his car and began attacking her with a knife.

The woman escaped the vehicle and fled for help. As she was running, Fairbanks stabbed her in the back.

Fairbanks fled the area and found an elderly woman whom he also stabbed multiple times before being subdued by a citizen and taken into custody.

In the guilty plea, Fairbanks stated he committed the stabbings “while under the effects of an episode caused by schizoaffective disorder with psychotic affect.” (sic)

Court documents explain the guilty plea was a result of a plea bargain between Fairbanks and the prosecuting attorney.

It states, “Defendant will plead guilty but mentally ill to amended count 1: attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and count 2; attempted murder, a first-degree felony. All remaining charges will be dismissed with prejudice…..The parties stipulate that the defendant was mentally ill at the time of the offense and that the plea shall be taken pursuant to 77-16a-103 as constituted on May 12, 2022. While I understand that I have a right to be sentenced under the current version of Utah Code Ann. § 77-16a-103, based on this plea agreement and concessions made by the state as part of it, I knowingly waive this right and am stipulating to be sentenced under the statute as it existed at the time I committed the above offenses.”

Utah law allows for modified sentencing for individuals who plead guilty but mentally ill.

The plea deal also called for a presentence investigation report, which is paperwork a judge can use to determine the right sentence for a defendant in a court case. The report is usually conducted by a probation officer, social worker, or psychologist within the probation department.

Another stipulation of the plea agreement was that the sentences in this case will run consecutively to each other resulting in a sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Utah Code explains that for those who enter a guilty plea with a mental condition, the parties may determine whether the defendant did have a mental condition at the time of the crime and whether the defendant could benefit from treatment. The court will then consider if the mental condition is supported by enough evidence.

After that, the court can either accept the defendant’s plea of guilty with a mental condition or not accept it.

If the court determines the defendant could benefit from treatment, Utah Code outlines several different possibilities: sentencing could be deferred, treatment and supervision could be given as agreed on, and if the offense was a felony as it was in this case, the defendant could be placed in a “secure setting” for up to one year.

The court may determine that the defendant is eligible for supervised release as part of their treatment and supervision recommendations. For a felony, that would mean supervised release by Adult Probation and Parole for a period of up to one year or mental health supervision by a public or private entity that provides behavioral health services and is approved by the court.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

viewer video of car chase...

Brianna Chavez

Witness describes UHP trooper chase vehicle on I-15

A witness said he was "dumbfounded" watching a Utah Highway Patrol trooper chase the driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 15 Thursday night.

9 minutes ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill passes Utah House after tearful floor debate

Utah representatives gave approval on Friday to a controversial bill restricting bathroom access to transgender individuals in government facilities following an emotional back-and-forth in the House chamber — advancing the proposal to the Senate within the first week of the session.

50 minutes ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill shows body camera video Friday while explaining why he ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Jordan officers were justified in killing gunman who injured officer, DA says

Two West Jordan police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a man who had shot one of the officers in the leg in April, the Salt Lake County district attorney said Friday.

1 hour ago

Jodi Hildebrandt enters a St. George courtroom on Dec. 27, 2023. Hildebrandt later pleaded guilty t...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘8 Passengers’ case: Court restrains Jodi Hildebrandt from selling home

The 5th District Court implemented a temporary restraining order against one of the two women involved in the "8 Passengers" child abuse case, restricting her from selling her house.

4 hours ago

Salt Lake City police officers respond to a shooting near 200 W. North Temple. (Photo: SLCPD/X)...

Josh Ellis

1 injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning.

8 hours ago

A slab of ice from the top of a vehicle was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver's win...

Britt Johnson

Sheet of ice flies through car’s windshield, injuring driver

A slab of ice from the top of a fast-moving trailer was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver’s windshield on Monday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to stabbing Tinder date, elderly woman