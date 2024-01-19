On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Boozer: ‘Fingers Crossed’ Jazz Could Draft Star Twins

Jan 19, 2024, 1:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former All-Star Carlos Boozer said he would love to see his twins Cameron and Cayden land with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

Boozer appeared on DJ and PK on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone on Friday and discussed his history in Utah and his affection for the organization.

“I like what they’re doing over there,” Boozer said. “I love what they’re doing,”

Boozer’s son Cameron is a 6-foot-9 forward and the number two-rated prospect in the 2025 class by 247 Sports.

Cayden, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the 18th-ranked prospect in the class.

“I like how Danny Ainge came in and got a bunch of draft picks coming forward,” Boozer said of the Jazz. “Who knows, fingers crossed maybe they draft my twins one day, I would love that.”

The duo is expected to pick between Duke, Boozer’s alma mater, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Kentucky.

“Whatever school they pick, no matter who it is, I’m going to be the first guy in the door with that hat on, that jacket on representing my kids’ university,” Boozer added, “even if it is one of my rivals.”

Carlos Boozer’s Time With Jazz

Though plagued by injuries during his six seasons in Utah, Boozer was extremely productive when he was on the floor averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 354 appearances with the team.

The forward’s best season in Utah came in 2008 when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team while appearing in 81 of a possible 82 games, and averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Jazz qualified for the playoffs in Boozer’s final four seasons in Utah, including a run to the Western Conference Playoffs in 2007.

The Duke alum was voted as the ninth-greatest Jazz player of all time in the KSL Sports Jazz 50 Countdown.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Getting Hang Of New Identity After Two Key Injuries

Utah women's basketball has undergone an identity metamorphosis after two top players have been taken out of the mix with injuries.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Agree To Hire Antonio Pierce As Their Next Head Coach, AP Source Says

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next head coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LHM Confirms A’s Visit To SLC, Demonstrated Smith’s Ballpark Can Accommodate MLB Needs

The Larry H. Miller Company and Big League Utah confirmed reports that the Oakland A's would be considering SLC as a temporary home.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Polynesian Bowl Will Showcase Handful Of BYU Football Signees

BYU football signees will compete in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith Proud Of Utah’s Resolve In Face Of Injury Unknowns

Head coach Craig Smith said in postgame that he's proud of how the Utes rose to the occasion despite the unknowns.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Boozer: ‘Fingers Crossed’ Jazz Could Draft Star Twins