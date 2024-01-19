Boozer: ‘Fingers Crossed’ Jazz Could Draft Star Twins

SALT LAKE CITY – Former All-Star Carlos Boozer said he would love to see his twins Cameron and Cayden land with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

Boozer appeared on DJ and PK on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone on Friday and discussed his history in Utah and his affection for the organization.

“I like what they’re doing over there,” Boozer said. “I love what they’re doing,”

Boozer’s son Cameron is a 6-foot-9 forward and the number two-rated prospect in the 2025 class by 247 Sports.

Cayden, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the 18th-ranked prospect in the class.

“I like how Danny Ainge came in and got a bunch of draft picks coming forward,” Boozer said of the Jazz. “Who knows, fingers crossed maybe they draft my twins one day, I would love that.”

The duo is expected to pick between Duke, Boozer’s alma mater, Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Kentucky.

“Whatever school they pick, no matter who it is, I’m going to be the first guy in the door with that hat on, that jacket on representing my kids’ university,” Boozer added, “even if it is one of my rivals.”

Carlos Boozer’s Time With Jazz

Though plagued by injuries during his six seasons in Utah, Boozer was extremely productive when he was on the floor averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 354 appearances with the team.

The forward’s best season in Utah came in 2008 when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team while appearing in 81 of a possible 82 games, and averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

The Jazz qualified for the playoffs in Boozer’s final four seasons in Utah, including a run to the Western Conference Playoffs in 2007.

The Duke alum was voted as the ninth-greatest Jazz player of all time in the KSL Sports Jazz 50 Countdown.

