Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

The Jazz had their six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Rockets meanwhile return home after a difficult 1-5 road swing including three straight losses to close the trip.

Jazz Can Improve Playoff Standings With Win

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, a game and a half ahead of the Rockets in the standings.

After facing Houston the Jazz will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brookyln Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to Utah on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

Rockets Look To Maintain Home Dominance

The Rockets will look to stem their recent skid when they return home to face the Jazz.

Houston is one of the NBA’s worst road teams at 4-15 on the season but has performed like a different team at home.

The Rockets are 15-6 at the Toyota Center where they own the second-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Houston allows opponents to score just 106.9 points per 100 possessions at home versus 118.8 on the road.

How To Watch Jazz And Rockets

The Jazz will face the Rockets on Saturday at 6 pm MST in Houston. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



