Two snowmobilers safely rescued after falling through the ice at Mantua Reservoir

Jan 19, 2024, 4:14 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

FILE: Two snowmobilers were safely rescued Friday after falling through the ice on Mantua Reservoir. (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


BRIGHAM CITY — Emergency personnel in Box Elder County say two snowmobilers were safely rescued Friday after falling through the ice on Mantua Reservoir.

Personnel with the Brigham City Fire Department were able to get the two men out of the water. The two people have been identified as Todd Hansen, of Brigham City, and Hunter Trowbridge, of Logan. The two individuals were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 10:41 a.m.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the east area of the reservoir.

Police from Brigham City and Mantua along with the Mantua Fire Department and the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.

