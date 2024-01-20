Southern Utah man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at party

WASHINGTON CITY — A 23-year-old Washington County man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl at a party.

Jonathan Ray McLaughlan, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday in 5th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 12, a girl under the age of 16 went to a party with a friend. While she was in the bathroom washing her hands, the girl told investigators that McLaughlan walked in.

“She stated that once inside that he shut the door behind him. She stated that he then propositioned her for sex. She stated that she told him no. She stated that he then attempted to offer money, and she stated that she told him that she did not want to have sex with him,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The girl attempted to leave the bathroom, but McLaughlan grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. The girl was able to access her phone and texted one of her friends saying she was in the bathroom and needed help.

The friend found the girl in the bathroom just as McLaughlan was walking out. She told detectives that when they arrived at the party, “as soon as they got there she and the victim were trying to find a ride out of there as they had taken an Uber to get there” after realizing the men were older than them, the affidavit states. After the alleged assault, they texted a friend who ordered an Uber for them so they could leave.

When police attempted to question McLaughlan, “he elected to remain silent,” the affidavit states, and was arrested.