No. 20 Utah Women’s Basketball Discombobulates No. 6 USC

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back home for another weekend, this time hosting the SoCal schools starting with No. 6 USC.

Utah rebounded against Cal last weekend after a tough outing with Stanford and are looking to keep the good vibes going this weekend against top-tier competition.

The Utes went into the half with a solid lead over the Trojans, 37-28. Utah was quick to get under USC’s skin in the first half and throw them off their game- something they would need to continue to do in the second half.

Utah continued to beat the brakes off USC in the second half, running away with a convincing, 78-58, final score.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

