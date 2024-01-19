No. 20 Utah Women’s Basketball Discombobulates No. 6 USC
Jan 19, 2024, 8:59 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Utah women’s basketball team is back home for another weekend, this time hosting the SoCal schools starting with No. 6 USC.
Utah rebounded against Cal last weekend after a tough outing with Stanford and are looking to keep the good vibes going this weekend against top-tier competition.
The Utes went into the half with a solid lead over the Trojans, 37-28. Utah was quick to get under USC’s skin in the first half and throw them off their game- something they would need to continue to do in the second half.
Utah continued to beat the brakes off USC in the second half, running away with a convincing, 78-58, final score.
Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule
Utah returns to the Huntsman Center on Monday, January 22 to host No. 2 UCLA at 5:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.
Starting Lineups USC Vs. Utah
Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. USC
- Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 37 (tied career high) points
- Rebound Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 rebounds
- Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 6 assists
Alissa Pili went 12-15 from the field, 5-6 from the three, and 6-8 from the line for her team high 34 points. Pili was also good for six rebounds against USC.
Maty Wilke came in second shooting with 12 points on the day going 4-11 from the field, 3-8 from the three, and 1-2 from the line. Wilke also posted two steals.
Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen came in third for the Utes in points with 8 apiece.
Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. USC
The Utah women were efficient scoring against USC collectively going 44% from the field while shooting 32% from the three, and 73% from their trips to the line.
Utah brought down 43 rebounds and collected 27 points off of 17 USC turnovers.
