One person injured following a shooting in Salt Lake City

Jan 19, 2024, 9:52 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the Liberty Wells neighborhood that injured one person.

According to a news release, police were notified around 7:38 p.m. of a shooting in the area of 180 E. Kensington Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say multiple shots were fired by the suspect or suspects, with at least one bullet hitting a nearby house.

Witnesses told police the suspect or suspects fled the scene westbound on Kensington Avenue.

While the police are in the preliminary investigation, they say there is no threat to the community.

