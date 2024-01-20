On the Site:
Stop For Students
Utah nurse indicted for alleged morphine use causing death of a patient

Jan 20, 2024, 1:32 PM

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June. (Scott ...

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person’s death last June.

Catherine Worman, 33, of Sandy, was indicted on charges of distributing and dispensing morphine on June 5, 2023, that resulted in the death of one person, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah said in a news release.

Worman worked as a nurse at a “local hospital” at the time of the person’s morphine death, according to the statement. The Draper Police Department is investigating the case.

The attorney’s office said Worman was arrested last week, and she is to remain detained pending trial.

During the investigation, Draper police learned from a different alleged victim that Worman “intravenously administered morphine to him without a prescription.” The man told police he became extremely ill from the morphine she gave him, and he feared for his life, the attorney’s office said.

Through Worman’s cellphone records, investigators determined she was illegally obtaining Adderall prescribed for others and trading it, according to prosecutors.

“Worman was also illegally obtaining prescription medications from another health care worker with whom she was romantically involved,” the attorney’s office said.

Her first court appearance on the charges took place Friday.

