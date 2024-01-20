On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Orem ranks No. 2 in top cities in the nation for pickleball

Jan 20, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Matthew Liu, Swan Saunders and Calvin Bishara pose for a photo after competing in a national pickle...

Matthew Liu, Swan Saunders and Calvin Bishara pose for a photo after competing in a national pickleball tournament in Las Vegas in October 2023. (Calvin Bishara)

(Calvin Bishara)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM


KSL.com

OREM — Pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing recreational activities and Utah’s pickleball scene is no different.

TeachMe. To, an online sports network for sports lessons, released its annual pickleball report and Utah was ranked the fourth-best state for pickleball based on the number of coaches. Orem was ranked No. 2 in the nation for top pickleball cities, with Provo, Mapleton, Springville and American Fork also making it into the top 50.

Local pickleball fanatic Calvin Bishara, 24, said the sport has helped him bond with his sister. Bishara used to live in Saratoga Springs but moved to Provo so he could be closer to Club Pickleball USA in Orem.

After his sister Swan Saunders got married, Bishara felt he wasn’t as close to her. Once they started playing pickleball together, it helped their relationship grow as they were more consistently spending time together.

Bishara and Saunders decided to start participating in tournaments. In the first three they entered, they got knocked out immediately. They pushed on and continued to improve their skills and snatched third place at a national tournament in Las Vegas a few months ago.

“It’s easy to learn, but it’s really difficult to master, so it’s a really good sport to pick up,” he said. “It is a really family-friendly sport, so it’s an activity families do that helps bring them closer together. It’s fun, it’s active, it’s good for your body to be exercising.”

Another benefit to pickleball

Besides bonding with his sister, Bishara loves how social pickleball is. Bishara has been able to meet new people and make more friends through playing at Club Pickleball USA and said almost every time he does drop-in games, he will see someone he knows.

“Everyone’s really friendly, really nice, and every time I go to the club there’s someone I know. I feel like I’m home there,” he said.

Bishara recently traveled to Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand and was able to play pickleball with people in each country. He said he is grateful how many connections he can make through the sport.

During the pandemic and after, the pickleball community in Utah “kind of exploded,” Bishara said.

Because pickleball is a sport with low impact on your body, it caters to a wide variety of people and is really inclusive, he said. Bishara has played against people with leg disabilities, oxygen tanks and other physical limitations.

Bishara said when he first started playing, he assumed that because he was more athletic than his opponents, he would easily win. But people who were decades older than him or way bigger than him would easily beat him. At the club, he has played against some “super talented” kids ages 8 to 14 who “are way better than I am.”

Pickleball has become an important part of Bishara’s life in many ways, and it’s clear his favorite hobby won’t be changing anytime soon.

“A lot of kids my age will go out and party and drink and stuff on the weekends, but I just go play pickleball on the weekends,” Bishara said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

Mark Jones

More snow coming to the mountains, valley to receive rain

While the state has seen a break in the snow the past couple of days, more snow is on the way to the state, at least for the mountains.

1 hour ago

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June. (Scott ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah nurse indicted for alleged morphine use causing death of a patient

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June.

3 hours ago

A still from Power by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundan...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

For Netflix documentaries, there’s no place like Sundance Film Festival

Ten years after "The Square," an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals.

17 hours ago

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to resc...

Kiersten Nunez

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to rescue a man trapped in an avalanche. 

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

One person injured following a shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the Liberty Wells neighborhood that injured one person.

18 hours ago

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 1...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Orem ranks No. 2 in top cities in the nation for pickleball