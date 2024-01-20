Utah State Basketball Dismantles Fresno State Bulldogs In Blowout

On the Site:
Stop For Students
Jan 20, 2024, 4:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies men’s basketball team could do no wrong as they blew out the Fresno State Bulldogs, 83-62, on Saturday.

Aggie forward Great Osobor led all scorers with 20. He scored 18 of his points in the first half.

Utah State shot an impressive 55% from the floor while holding the Bulldogs to 41.4% from the field and 28% from deep.

First Half

After the Bulldogs struck first with an easy layup, the Aggies responded with an 8-1 run.

Great Osobor got out to a quick start for USU. He scored eight of the Aggies’ first 14 points.

Fresno State was able to keep the game close for a good chunk of the first half.

With ten minutes left before halftime, Utah State led 18-14.

Another three from Osobor would spark an Aggies run.

Utah State outscored Fresno State 20-11 to close out the half behind an 18-point half from Osobor.

The Bulldogs had no answer for the 6-foot-8 forward inside. Ian Martinez also had a solid half with eight points and two assists.

Utah State led by 13 at the break, 40-27.

Second Half

Fresno State clearly made some adjustments at halftime to slow down Osobor and it worked.

He scored just two points in the second half.

Luckily for the Aggies, other players were able to step up and maintain the lead.

But it didn’t look like that was the case early on. The Bulldogs opened the half with a 10-1 run, closing the USU lead to four.

In the five minutes following the FSU run, Utah State opened one of its own. They regained a double-digit lead behind hot shooting from Josh Uduje and Ian Martinez.

Utah State had an answer for everything the Bulldogs brought for the rest of the game.

Shot for shot and stop for stop, the Aggies held on to a comfortable lead until the final buzzer.

Utah State improved to 17-2 (5-1) with the 21-point win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies will travel to ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho next Saturday to take on Boise State.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

