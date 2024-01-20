On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One person in custody in connection to body found in Millcreek

Jan 20, 2024, 4:37 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: The Unified Police Department is investigating the discovery of body found the morning of Saturday, Jan. 20, 20224. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Unified Police Department say a 46-year-old man is custody following the discovery of a deceased body Saturday morning.

The body was found in the area of 3994 S. 300 west around 6:20 a.m.

According to a news release from Unified Police, a nearby business provided video surveillance of a black truck arriving in the area at 12:28 a.m. The release further states a male suspect can be seen pulling the body from the vehicle, and attempting to throw it in the dumpster.

Eventually, the suspect left the scene, leaving the victim beside the dumpster.

From the video footage, police were able obtain a license plate from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle has been identified as Fred J. Edwards, 46, of Salt Lake City.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say the incident took place inside the vehicle.

According to the release, the victim was shot to death. The victim has been identified as Esperanza Chavez, 25, of Salt Lake City.

Police say there is a history of domestic violence between the two individuals.

Edwards was safely taken into custody at the University of Utah Hospital where he was trying to be evaluated. Edwards has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder.

Resources:

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Volunteers like Donna Gunn are one of the many reasons why Utah is in the running to host another W...

Alex Cabrero

Volunteers are the success behind Utah’s Olympic venues

There is something about seeing a familiar face that often just makes things better.

2 hours ago

Matthew Liu, Swan Saunders and Calvin Bishara pose for a photo after competing in a national pickle...

Cassidy Wixom

Orem ranks No. 2 in top cities in the nation for pickleball

Pickleball is one of the nation's fastest-growing recreational activities and Utah's pickleball scene is no different.

4 hours ago

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

Mark Jones

More snow coming to the mountains, valley to receive rain

While the state has seen a break in the snow the past couple of days, more snow is on the way to the state, at least for the mountains.

5 hours ago

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June. (Scott ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah nurse indicted for alleged morphine use causing death of a patient

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June.

6 hours ago

A still from Power by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundan...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

For Netflix documentaries, there’s no place like Sundance Film Festival

Ten years after "The Square," an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals.

20 hours ago

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to resc...

Kiersten Nunez

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to rescue a man trapped in an avalanche. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

One person in custody in connection to body found in Millcreek