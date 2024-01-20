One person in custody in connection to body found in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — Unified Police Department say a 46-year-old man is custody following the discovery of a deceased body Saturday morning.

The body was found in the area of 3994 S. 300 west around 6:20 a.m.

According to a news release from Unified Police, a nearby business provided video surveillance of a black truck arriving in the area at 12:28 a.m. The release further states a male suspect can be seen pulling the body from the vehicle, and attempting to throw it in the dumpster.

Eventually, the suspect left the scene, leaving the victim beside the dumpster.

From the video footage, police were able obtain a license plate from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle has been identified as Fred J. Edwards, 46, of Salt Lake City.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say the incident took place inside the vehicle.

According to the release, the victim was shot to death. The victim has been identified as Esperanza Chavez, 25, of Salt Lake City.

Police say there is a history of domestic violence between the two individuals.

Edwards was safely taken into custody at the University of Utah Hospital where he was trying to be evaluated. Edwards has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.