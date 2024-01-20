Utah Valley Goes Wire-To-Wire In Win Over Utah Tech

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team owned a lead wire-to-wire and captured an in-state victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

UVU takes down Utah Tech

The Wolverines hosted the Trailblazers at the UCCU Center on Saturday, January 20.

UVU defeated Utah Tech, 84-71.

1:08 into the contest, Drake Allen hit a layup to give Utah Valley the first points of the afternoon.

46 seconds after Allen’s first bucket, Noa Gonsalves got the Trailblazers on the scoreboard with a jump shot.

Less than a minute later, Utah Tech’s Jaylen Searles scored to trim UVU’s lead to 5-4. It was the closest the Trailblazers would come to the Wolverines for the remainder of the contest.

Over the rest of the first half, Utah Valley slowly built its lead to double-digits. At the break, the Wolverines took a 39-25 advantage into the locker room.

Following halftime, the Wolverines maintained their lead of 10 points or more for much of the second half. Utah Tech cut UVU’s lead to single digits in the final minutes of the game before the Wolverines extended their advantage in the last minute.

Utah Tech ended the game shooting 38.7 percent overall and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. Utah Valley shot 47.2 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from distance.

Utah Tech had four players score in double figures. Gonsalves led the Blazers with 16 points on 5-11 field goals. UVU had three players score 13 or more points. Wolverines guard Tanner Toolson scored a game-high 26 points on 8-14 shooting, including 3-6 from downtown.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a 7-11 record, including 3-4 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Thursday, January 25 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Up next for UVU men’s basketball

With the win, the Wolverines improved to a 9-10 record this season, including 4-4 in WAC contests.

Utah Valley’s next game is on the road against the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

