Real Salt Lake Players Discuss Changes With Club, Personal Goals For 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple Real Salt Lake players spoke with KSL Sports about changes in the club and some of their personal goals for the 2024 season.

Real Salt Lake players preview 2024 season

Pablo Mastoreni’s team got back together in mid-January and started preparations for the upcoming Major League Soccer season.

After the opening week of practices, defender Justen Glad and midfielder Pablo Ruiz took time to talk with KSL Sports.

Justen Glad on state of RSL

After the departures of some veteran players and an overhaul of Mastroeni’s staff, Glad is one of the veterans on Real Salt Lake ahead of a new season.

The defender called the changes with the team “a breath of fresh air” and said energy levels are “high” as things ramp up with the club a month before the 2024 campaign officially gets underway.

Last season, Glad recorded five goals on 15 shots, including seven shots on targets, in 32 games played.

Pablo Ruiz on injury recovery & more

Like Glad, Ruiz discussed the state of RSL after offseason changes and what his goals are for the upcoming season.

The midfielder said that he’s put last season’s injury behind him and is ready to get back on the pitch with his teammates in 2024.

Before suffering his season-ending injury in 2023, Ruiz recorded four goals, six assists, 28 shots, and 10 shots on goals in 17 matches.

Changes at RSL

Since the end of the 2023 season, Real Salt Lake has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In mid-January, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

Last season, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

