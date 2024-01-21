On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man cited for stealing newspapers the day a story published on alleged sexual assault

Jan 20, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

FILE — A Colroado man has been cited for stealing more than 200 newspapers the day a story was published about an alleged sexual assault at a Colorado police chief's home. (Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

(Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARA SMART, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado man has been cited after allegedly stealing more than 200 newspapers in Ouray County after a story about a reported sexual assault at the local police chief’s house was published, according to area law enforcement and the Ouray County Plaindealer.

The newspapers were returned to the publisher hours after being stolen from nearly all the racks across town, the newspaper notes.

The incident took place after the weekly edition of the Ouray County Plaindealer was published this week. The paper featured a front-page story about the arrest of three individuals in connection to an alleged May 2023 sexual assault at the home of Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood.

CNN has reached out to Chief Wood and the Ouray Police Department for comment.

On Thursday morning, more than 200 copies of that newspaper were missing from vending racks around the town, according to the Plaindealer.

“I’m sorry that most of you locals who like to get your papers from the racks were not able to put your quarters in and receive your weekly news today,” co-publisher Erin McIntyre said in a statement to readers Thursday afternoon.

“It’s pretty clear that someone didn’t want the community to read the news this week,” McIntyre added in the statement.

The newspaper said they worked to get another round of the newspaper printed and redistributed around town.

By Thursday evening, the newspaper announced an individual confessed to taking the papers and returned them all in garbage bags to the newspaper’s office.

The suspect is “not a member or relative of local law enforcement and not associated with the defendants in the recent reported sexual assault,”  according to the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office.

The newspaper reported Saturday the suspect was cited on suspicion of petty theft.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the sexual assault case.

According to a statement from the city of Ouray, “no personnel investigations are being conducted in the Ouray Police Department regarding this (sexual assault) case.”

“Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received to help pay us to reprint the paper, and to those who also support our message that you can’t kill the public’s right to know by stealing a few hundred newspapers,” publishers of the Plaindealer said in a Friday update.

The Plaindealer announced it received more than $2,000 in donations since the theft was announced.

Ouray County is in southwest Colorado, about 160 miles south of Aspen.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitnes...

Ebony Davis, CNN

Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after he confuses her with Nancy Pelosi

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

59 minutes ago

"Bad Blood" fries are one of the offerings available to fans making the trek to snowy Buffalo this ...

Kevin Dotson, CNN

Buffalo Bills unveil Taylor Swift-inspired menu items ahead of game against Chiefs

With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However, fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.

3 hours ago

In this image provided by Vicki Black, Ariel after surgery surgery, in Bristol, England, Wednesday,...

Associated Press

6-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on 4 paws

A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.

4 hours ago

It’s no joke. A federal agency is discouraging humorous and quirky messages that could distract o...

The Associated Press

No joke: Feds discourage humorous electronic messages on highways

It’s no joke. A federal agency is discouraging humorous and quirky messages that could distract or confuse drivers on highways and freeways across the country.

22 hours ago

FILE: Credit and deposit cards on a computer keyboard. Electronic commerce, business. Online shoppi...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Applebee’s is offering a subscription pass for your date nights

Applebee’s will offer a subscription date night pass for $200, beginning January 22.

23 hours ago

Microsoft says it is in the process of notifying employees whose email was accessed by a Russian ha...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Microsoft says state-sponsored Russian hacking group accessed email accounts of senior leaders

A Russian hacking group gained access to some email accounts of Microsoft senior leaders.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man cited for stealing newspapers the day a story published on alleged sexual assault