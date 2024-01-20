On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Turns Steal Into Two-Hand Fastbreak Slam

Jan 20, 2024, 6:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON – In the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn picked Jalen Green’s pocket and took it the distance for a two-hand dunk.

The slam gave Dunn his first points of the night.

He made his presence felt elsewhere though. Dunn racked up two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in his first eight minutes on the court.

Despite Dunn’s all-around performance, the Jazz struggled in the first half against Houston.

They made just 10 of their first 28 attempts from the field and 3 of their first 11 from deep.

Utah trailed by seven at the end of the first, 31-24.

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Houston in the standings.

Utah will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to SLC on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Basketball Struggles In Second Half Against No. 25 Texas Tech

Pop Isaacs was outstanding for Texas Tech, especially in the second half. He scored 23 points in the second half, 32 points for the game. 

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Texans, Reach AFC Title Game

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pulled away in the second half for a win over the Texans on to advance to the AFC championship game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Players Discuss Changes With Club, Personal Goals For 2024

Multiple Real Salt Lake players spoke with KSL Sports about changes in the club and some of their personal goals for the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Goes Wire-To-Wire In Win Over Utah Tech

The Utah Valley men’s basketball team owned a lead wire-to-wire and captured an in-state victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Dismantles Fresno State Bulldogs In Blowout

The Utah State Aggies men's basketball team could do no wrong as they blew out the Fresno State Bulldogs, 83-62, on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Does Having Two Stadiums Give Salt Lake City Edge To Temporarily Land A’s?

Larry H. Miller Group CEO Steve Starks provided details on Hans & Scotty G. about the A's visit to Salt Lake City.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Turns Steal Into Two-Hand Fastbreak Slam