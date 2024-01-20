Jazz Guard Kris Dunn Turns Steal Into Two-Hand Fastbreak Slam

HOUSTON – In the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn picked Jalen Green’s pocket and took it the distance for a two-hand dunk.

The slam gave Dunn his first points of the night.

He made his presence felt elsewhere though. Dunn racked up two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in his first eight minutes on the court.

Despite Dunn’s all-around performance, the Jazz struggled in the first half against Houston.

They made just 10 of their first 28 attempts from the field and 3 of their first 11 from deep.

Utah trailed by seven at the end of the first, 31-24.

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

UPDATED WEST STANDINGS ‼️ – Timberwolves win their 4th in a row, improve to 17-2 at home

– Thunder stay in 2nd place For more, download the NBA App:

📲https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/xwCezj536M — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2024

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Houston in the standings.

Utah will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to SLC on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.