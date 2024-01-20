Jazz Guard Ochai Agbaji Sends Rockets Packing With Back-To-Back Blocks

HOUSTON – Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji looked more like a big man in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets as he skied for back-to-back blocks.

Agbaji has struggled with scoring in his sophomore campaign but continues to impact the game in other ways.

𝙩𝙬𝙤 @youngoch blocks for the price of one ☕️ pic.twitter.com/zSTfvBQJ56 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2024

Due to his defensive presence and hustle, Agbaji has remained in the Jazz’s rotation despite his shooting struggles.

His first block came on the fast break against rookie guard Amen Thompson.

Thompson got his own board and found Jabari Smith who rose up for the dunk. Agbaji met Smith at the rim and forced a second miss.

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton led the way for Utah early on.

The guard duo scored 27 of Utah’s 51 first-half points.

Utah trailed Houston by 13 at the break, 64-51.

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

UPDATED WEST STANDINGS ‼️ – Timberwolves win their 4th in a row, improve to 17-2 at home

– Thunder stay in 2nd place For more, download the NBA App:

📲https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/xwCezj536M — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2024

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Houston in the standings.

Utah will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to SLC on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.