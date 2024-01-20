Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton Lead Jazz Third-Quarter Comeback

HOUSTON – Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton turned up the heat in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets as they led the Utah Jazz back from a double-digit deficit.

Markkanen and Sexton have been a dynamic duo for Utah during the recent hot streak.

The Jazz’s run of good form started when Markkanen returned from his hamstring injury in December.

Sexton has grown into the second option for Utah on offense, averaging about 20 points and five assist over the last 15 games.

In the third quarter against Houston, Markkanen and Sexton combined for 18 points.

Utah outscored the Rockets by 13 to even the game at 89.

The Jazz trailed by as much as 17 in Houston.

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Houston in the standings.

Utah will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to SLC on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

