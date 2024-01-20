On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton Lead Jazz Third-Quarter Comeback

Jan 20, 2024, 7:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON – Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton turned up the heat in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets as they led the Utah Jazz back from a double-digit deficit.

Markkanen and Sexton have been a dynamic duo for Utah during the recent hot streak.

The Jazz’s run of good form started when Markkanen returned from his hamstring injury in December.

Sexton has grown into the second option for Utah on offense, averaging about 20 points and five assist over the last 15 games.

In the third quarter against Houston, Markkanen and Sexton combined for 18 points.

Utah outscored the Rockets by 13 to even the game at 89.

The Jazz trailed by as much as 17 in Houston.

Jazz Face Rockets To Open Six Game Road Trip

The Utah Jazz will embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a matchup in Houston against the Rockets on Saturday.

After winning 15 of their last 20 games heading into the road trip, the Jazz will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz own the ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of Houston in the standings.

Utah will face the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks before returning to SLC on February 1.

The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 road games.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets

The Utah Jazz blew several key chances in the fourth quarter and overtime and fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aly Khalifa Leads BYU Basketball In Losing Effort Against Texas Tech

As a team, BYU was outscored in points off turnovers (4 to 22), fast break points (2 to 12), and from the free throw line (3 to 17)

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Blow Key Opportunities, Fall To Rockets In Overtime

The Utah Jazz erased a 17-point first half lead, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126 in overtime.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Battle Against Texas Tech

BYU guard Richie Saunders is making a strong case to see increased minutes after getting the start for injured Noah Waterman.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton Lead Jazz Third-Quarter Comeback