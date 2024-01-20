Packers QB Jordan Love Takes Advantage Of Blown Coverage For Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love took advantage of a blown coverage by the defense and threw a touchdown pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Love throws touchdown pass to give Packers lead over Niners

The 49ers hosted the Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Saturday, January 20.

With 9:27 remaining in the third quarter, Love found a wide-open Bo Melton in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Love’s touchdown toss gave the Packers a 13-7 lead.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:01.

After the touchdown, Love was 13/20 passing for 147 yards and one touchdown. He had a passer rating of 103.5. Love had also run the ball five times for three yards.

Love entered the NFL Playoffs having thrown for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during the regular season. He posted a completion rate of 64.2 in his first full season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. Love also ran for four touchdowns in the regular season.

During Green Bay’s postseason-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, Love was 16/21 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay’s playoff game against San Francisco is televised on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

As a starter in 2023, the former Utah State quarterback threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a completion rate of 64.2 percent. Love also ran for four touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland