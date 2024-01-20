Jazz Blow Key Opportunities, Fall To Rockets In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz erased a 17-point first half lead, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126 in overtime.

Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points to lead the Jazz.

The Rockets were led by Alperen Sengun who scored 37.

First Quarter

The Jazz got off to a slow start connecting on just 5-14 from the floor but owned an early 13-11 lead.

Houston’s stellar defense at home made it difficult for the Jazz to generate easy offense with the starters off the floor.

The Rockets closed the quarter on a 10-3 run.

After one the Jazz trailed the Rockets 31-24.

Second Quarter

Houston knocked down 7-12 from three to open the game while the Jazz shot just 4-12 as they built a 43-30 lead.

After falling behind 57-40, the Jazz answered with a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 10.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds at the half while Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 16.

At the break the Jazz trail Houston 64-51.

Third Quarter

Walker Kessler started hte second half for the Jazz in place of John Collins.

The Jazz hit two early threes to open the third and cut the Rockets lead to single digits.

The deficit shrunk to as few as one midway through the third as the Rockets were unable to make shots.

Through three the Jazz and Rockets were tied at 89.

Fourth Quarter

The Rockets opened a quick four-point lead, but the Jazz answered back with a 5-0 run to take a 99-98 lead with seven minutes left to play.

Houston got hot midway through the quarter as they rebuilt their four point lead, but struggled to get stops.

Collin Sexton had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed a game-winning three and the two teams went to overtime.

Overtime

After not scoring in the fourth quarter Lauri Markkanen got involved in the offense early attacking the rim and forcing foul calls against the Rockets.

Walker Kessler repeatedly split free throws down the stretch as the Rockets sent him to the stripe each time he touched the ball.

Jordan Clarkson missed a would-be game-winner and the Jazz fell to the Rockets 127-126.

