On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Aly Khalifa Leads BYU Basketball In Losing Effort Against Texas Tech

Jan 20, 2024, 8:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Provo, Utah – The No. 20 BYU basketball team lost against No. 25 Texas Tech despite a great effort from Aly Khalifa.

He scored a team-high 21 points in the loss.

BYU’s offense went cold in the second half and the scoring provided by Khalifa wasn’t enough to push BYU to a win.

Aly Khalifa MVP for BYU Basketball

After BYU dominated the first 20 minutes of the game, Texas Tech flipped the script. The Red Raiders reminded the Cougars why the Big 12 is the nation’s toughest league.

Without two of BYU’s three tallest players available, Aly Khalifa came up big for the Cougars. The 6’11 big man, known for his passing, scored half of the team’s second-half points.

Cold Shooting hurts BYU Basketball in second half

Khalifa finished with just three assists, but that stat may be a bit deceiving.

He only logged one assist in the final 20 minutes. However, besides Khalifa, BYU shot a combined 6-24 from the field. He was also tied for second on the team in rebounds, with six of the seven coming on the defensive end.

As a team, BYU was outscored in points off turnovers (4 to 22), fast break points (2 to 12), and from the free throw line (3 to 17).

For the Cougars to win league games, especially on the road, they can’t afford those numbers to be in favor of the opponent with such wide margins.

Khalifa and the Cougars will look to get back on track Tuesday night against No. 5 Houston.

The schedule doesn’t let up in the Big 12.

Nate Slack is a radio producer on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. as well as Cougar Nation every Monday night from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You can find him on Twitter @NateSlack5.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets

The Utah Jazz blew several key chances in the fourth quarter and overtime and fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Blow Key Opportunities, Fall To Rockets In Overtime

The Utah Jazz erased a 17-point first half lead, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126 in overtime.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Battle Against Texas Tech

BYU guard Richie Saunders is making a strong case to see increased minutes after getting the start for injured Noah Waterman.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers Score Touchdown, Two-Point Conversion On Throws By Jordan Love

Jordan Love helped his team regain the lead with a TD pass and two-point try during the Divisional Round game between the Packers and 49ers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Aly Khalifa Leads BYU Basketball In Losing Effort Against Texas Tech