Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

Jan 20, 2024, 9:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

Weber State snaps losing streak

The Wildcats hosted the Vandals at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, January 20.

Weber State beat Idaho, 88-65.

With 12:29 left to play in the second half, the Vandals owned a one-point lead at 49-48.

21 seconds later, Dyson Koehler connected on a three-point attempt to give the Wildcats a two-point advantage on the scoreboard. The Wildcats would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the night.

Over the final 12 minutes of the contest, Weber State outscored Idaho by 21 points.

It was a wild turnaround for the home team. Midway through the first half, the Wildcats trailed the Vandals by double-digits. Idaho owned a 12-point lead before halftime.

After the break, the Wildcats got things on track and rolled down the stretch.

Weber State finished the evening shooting 50.0 percent overall and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Idaho shot 49.0 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent on threes.

Weber State and Idaho each had four players hit double figures in scoring. Blaise Threatt led Weber State with a game-high 24 points. Julius Mims led the Vandals with 21 points.

Up next for Weber State men’s basketball

With the win, the Wildcats improved to a 12-7 record, including 3-3 in Big Sky Conference games.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Montana Grizzlies on Monday, January 22 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

