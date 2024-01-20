On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets

Jan 20, 2024, 10:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz blew several key chances to beat the Houston Rockets and fell 127-126 in overtime.

Alperen Sengun carried the Rockets with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33.

Mistakes Cost Jazz Against Rockets

The Jazz found themselves down 17 points in the first half as sloppy play allowed the Rockets to dominate the boards, and score easily off turnovers.

“It’s a miracle we were even in that game,” Will Hardy said. “They had 23 offensive rebounds and we have 17 turnovers. It’s a bad formula on the road.”

But after clawing back to tie the game, the Jazz committed crucial mistakes down the stretch which cost them the opportunity to escape Houston with a win.

Two of the Jazz’s 17 turnovers came in overtime, including a difficult series from Walker Kessler who gave the ball away on a moving screen, then fouled Sengun on a layup which led to a three-point play that tied the game at 126 with 52 seconds left to play.

Kessler shot 2-4 from the free throw line in overtime and finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in 32 minutes.

Clarkson and Collin Sexton accounted for 61 of the Jazz’s points, but combined for just three points on 1-5 shooting in overtime, and neither recorded an assist over the game’s final five minutes

And, though he finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, the Rockets neutralized Lauri Markkanen in the game’s most important moments, holding him to four points and zero rebounds on 2-4 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Ultimately, the Jazz showed resilience by erasing their double-digit halftime deficit but came up short when it mattered most.

Hardy Alters Rotation

The Jazz coach made significant changes to his rotation at halftime as the team battled to send the game to overtime.

Kessler started the third quarter in place of John Collins while Keyonte George was out of the rotation entirely as Kris Dunn played 19 second half minutes.

“We made the switch at halftime to try to play Walker more against against Sengun — I think the overall physicality was good,” Hardy explained. “I thought Kris Dunn did a really good job tonight guarding the ball. We needed him to come back in and guard [Fred] VanVleet because he was getting away from us and pick and roll a little bit ”

Collins has struggled in back-to-back games scoring just seven points on 3-9 shooting in Houston after recording a team-worst -19 plus-minus in Thursday’s five-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George has also struggled combined to shoot 2-8 for six points to go with five turnovers in his last two outings.

Jazz Games Have Playoff Implications

After sitting on the outside of the Western Conference Playoff race looking in for the first month and a half of the season, every game for the remainder of the year will have postseason implications for the Jazz.

Saturday’s loss to Houston closed the gap between the two teams to a half-game, as the Rockets sit in the 11th seed at 20-21 while the Jazz are clinging onto the ninth seed at 22-22.

With the Rockets, Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans all by just 5.5 games, the race for the 5-10th seeds in the West could change on a nightly basis.

Over their final 38 games, the Jazz will play those seven teams a combined 14 times, matchups that will most likely determine whether or not they make playoffs.

Utah Jazz’s Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Pelicans on Tuesday at 6 pm MST in New Orleans. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aly Khalifa Leads BYU Basketball In Losing Effort Against Texas Tech

As a team, BYU was outscored in points off turnovers (4 to 22), fast break points (2 to 12), and from the free throw line (3 to 17)

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Blow Key Opportunities, Fall To Rockets In Overtime

The Utah Jazz erased a 17-point first half lead, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126 in overtime.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Top 25 Battle Against Texas Tech

BYU guard Richie Saunders is making a strong case to see increased minutes after getting the start for injured Noah Waterman.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers Score Touchdown, Two-Point Conversion On Throws By Jordan Love

Jordan Love helped his team regain the lead with a TD pass and two-point try during the Divisional Round game between the Packers and 49ers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets