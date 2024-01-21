On the Site:
Stop For Students
TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Wrong-way driver killed on downtown SLC off-ramp

Jan 21, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

A wrong-way driver is dead after entering an off-ramp in downtown Salt Lake and colliding with anot...

A wrong-way driver is dead after entering an off-ramp in downtown Salt Lake and colliding with another driver. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed in downtown Salt Lake after entering an off-ramp from the wrong direction and crashing into an SUV. The other driver was transported to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said that the crash took place at approximately 4:15 a.m. after the woman entered the off-ramp of Interstate 15 from 600 South.

The woman was driving a red Mazda 3 and troopers believe she was not properly wearing a seatbelt. She collided with a black Chevrolet Suburban SUV that was driving east on the Interstate 80 ramp to I-15 Southbound.

The Department of Public Safety said the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries in a press release.

Both ramps were closed for approximately four hours after the collision.

Wrong-way driver killed on downtown SLC off-ramp