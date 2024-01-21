Teen boy injured in Syracuse shooting, police say

SYRACUSE — One teen was injured in a shooting after a party in Syracuse, police said.

The Syracuse Police Department said there was a party on Saturday near 1175 S 1950 West, but did not state what time.

SPD said officers arrived at the scene to find a teen boy with a gunshot wound in the leg. A medical team responded and transported him to the hospital.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the shooting involved several other teens at the party. Multiple shots were fired and the teenagers fled the scene after they were made.

The SPD said there is no evidence to indicate any public safety concern.