On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Teen boy injured in Syracuse shooting, police say

Jan 21, 2024, 11:57 AM

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE — One teen was injured in a shooting after a party in Syracuse, police said.

The Syracuse Police Department said there was a party on Saturday near 1175 S 1950 West, but did not state what time.

SPD said officers arrived at the scene to find a teen boy with a gunshot wound in the leg. A medical team responded and transported him to the hospital.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the shooting involved several other teens at the party. Multiple shots were fired and the teenagers fled the scene after they were made.

The SPD said there is no evidence to indicate any public safety concern.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

neighborhood canvass...

Garna Mejia

Police ask residents to check doorbell camera footage after Kearns shooting

Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in Kearns Wednesday night. 

3 days ago

Salt Lake City Police investigating a homicide on 800 South on Jan. 14, 2024. (SLCPD)...

Michael Houck

Woman arrested for allegedly giving false info during SLC murder investigation

A woman is being accused of repeatedly lying to police during Sunday's morning homicide investigation of an 18-year-old man.

6 days ago

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger...

Chris Boyette, CNN

Iowa principal who was hailed a hero in Perry High School shooting dies of injuries

An Iowa principal who acted heroically to save students during a mass shooting at Perry High School earlier this month has died from his injuries in the attack, according to his wife.

7 days ago

A Murray police patrol car outside of The Container Store located in Fashion Place Mall....

Michael Houck

One arrested in connection to Fashion Place Mall shooting

A teenager is in police custody after he "emptied his clip" outside of Fashion Place Mall Saturday morning.

7 days ago

Salt Lake City Police investigating a homicide on 800 South on Jan. 14, 2024. (SLCPD)...

Mary Culbertson

Man dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following a reported shooting overnight in downtown Salt Lake.

7 days ago

The Container Store at Fashion Place Mall in Murray where the reported shooting occurred....

Michael Houck

One person shot after an argument in Fashion Place Mall parking lot, police say

Police are investigating a fight that broke out in front of the Fashion Place Mall, which resulted in one person being shot Saturday morning.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Teen boy injured in Syracuse shooting, police say