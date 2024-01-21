On the Site:
Stop For Students
One person suffered minor injuries in one-vehicle crash near Mountain Green

Jan 21, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

A motorist suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving spun out and hit a barrier. (Mountain Green Fire District)

(Mountain Green Fire District)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


MOUNTAIN GREEN — A motorist suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving spun out and hit a barrier.

The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 84 around 5:30 a.m. near Mountain Green.

According to a Facebook posting by the Mountain Green Fire District, the incident occurred before plows had a chance to salt that area of the highway.

The patient was transported to the hospital for treatment of the minor injuries sustained in the crash. The vehicle was checked by first responders for any hazards.

The post concluded with a warning to all motorists.

“Watch out for Black Ice on these mornings when the temp is just above freezing; frequently the canyon ices up without you knowing until it’s too late,” the posting said.

