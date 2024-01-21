Utah Basketball Hangs Tight Against Oregon, Wins Nailbiter

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their homestand this weekend hosting the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center Sunday afternoon.

Utah got back on track Thursday night against Oregon State and will be looking to do something similar to the Ducks who suffered their first conference loss to Colorado earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, Utah has to attempt this without two key players- Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering who both suffered injuries in last week’s games.

The first half was a battle back and forth between the Utes and Ducks with Oregon going into the locker room with the lead, 33-32, despite Deivon Smith’s buzzer beater three.

Utah had to battle back in the second half but came out on the winning end against the Ducks, 80-77.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes will head back out on the road next weekend to face the Washington schools. The Utes have already hosted both schools and swept them a few weeks back.

Utah will get things started on Wednesday, January 24 against Washington State. Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then face Washington on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Oregon Vs. Runnin’ Utes

Today’s Starting ✋‼️ 5. Deivon Smith

55. Gabe Madsen

2. Cole Bajema

35. Branden Carlson

13. Keba Keita#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ktPGKWYUDp — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 21, 2024

Oregon’s Starting Linup:

Jackson Shelstad

Brennan Rigsby

Jermaine Couisnard

Jadrian Tracey

N’Faly Dante

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against Oregon

Scoring Leader: Deivon Smith – 24 points

Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 assists

Smith went 9-17 from the paint, 3-6 from the three, and 3-4 from the line to earn his team high 24 points. Smith was also the team leader in rebounds and assists with nine each.

Cole Bajema came in second in scoring for the Utes with 13 points, two of which came from a key- last second trip to the line.

The B. Carlsons (Branden and Ben) and Keba Keita (despite being in foul trouble) tied for third in points with 12 apiece.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Ducks

The Utes shot 50% from the field, 41% from the three and 68% against the Ducks.

Utah pulled down 37 team rebounds and were good for 18 total team assists.

Follow @bodkinkslsports