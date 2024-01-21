On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball Hangs Tight Against Oregon, Wins Nailbiter

Jan 21, 2024, 3:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their homestand this weekend hosting the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center Sunday afternoon.

Utah got back on track Thursday night against Oregon State and will be looking to do something similar to the Ducks who suffered their first conference loss to Colorado earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, Utah has to attempt this without two key players- Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering who both suffered injuries in last week’s games.

The first half was a battle back and forth between the Utes and Ducks with Oregon going into the locker room with the lead, 33-32, despite Deivon Smith’s buzzer beater three.

Utah had to battle back in the second half but came out on the winning end against the Ducks, 80-77.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes will head back out on the road next weekend to face the Washington schools. The Utes have already hosted both schools and swept them a few weeks back.

Utah will get things started on Wednesday, January 24 against Washington State. Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then face Washington on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Oregon Vs. Runnin’ Utes

Oregon’s Starting Linup:

  • Jackson Shelstad
  • Brennan Rigsby
  • Jermaine Couisnard
  • Jadrian Tracey
  • N’Faly Dante

Utah Men Stats Leaders Against Oregon

  • Scoring Leader: Deivon Smith – 24 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 9 assists

Smith went 9-17 from the paint, 3-6 from the three, and 3-4 from the line to earn his team high 24 points. Smith was also the team leader in rebounds and assists with nine each.

Cole Bajema came in second in scoring for the Utes with 13 points, two of which came from a key- last second trip to the line.

The B. Carlsons (Branden and Ben) and Keba Keita (despite being in foul trouble) tied for third in points with 12 apiece.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Ducks

The Utes shot 50% from the field, 41% from the three and 68% against the Ducks.

Utah pulled down 37 team rebounds and were good for 18 total team assists.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jared Goff Throws 2 TD Passes, Lions Advance To NFC Title Game With Win Over Buccaneers

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional-round playoff game on Sunday.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Swift’s NFL Playoff Tour Takes Her To Buffalo For Chiefs Game Against Bills

Taylor Swift arrived at Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Quarterback Isaac Wilson Named Polynesian High School Football Co-Player Of The Year

Utah football quarterback Isaac Wilson impressed competing in the Polynesian Bowl earning High School Football Co-Player of the Year.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets

The Utah Jazz blew several key chances in the fourth quarter and overtime and fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Basketball Hangs Tight Against Oregon, Wins Nailbiter