On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Outdoor recreation in Utah continues to soar. Now there’s a plan to keep it sustainable

Jan 21, 2024, 4:03 PM

People visit Bryce National Park on May 18, 2023. Utah's outdoors recreation division released a ne...

People visit Bryce National Park on May 18, 2023. Utah's outdoors recreation division released a new plan to enhance recreational opportunities across Utah while preserving natural beauty. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox points to the state’s vast natural wonders as one of its strongest features.

“I joke all the time that when God created Utah, he was showing off,” he said. “We have these amazing five national parks we’re very proud of; and now close to 50 state parks that we’re all very proud of, but there are hundreds of places that, if they were anywhere else, they would also be state or national parks. That’s how fortunate we are to live in this beautiful place.”

Some of these were fairly secretive, but Utah isn’t a secret anymore. It was the fastest-growing state in between 2010 and 2020, and recent population estimates put it in the top 10 in numeric growth.

Meanwhile, outdoor tourism has skyrocketed over the past decade, too. Zion National Park visitation, for instance, jumped from 2.8 million in 2013 to 4.6 million last year, nearly a 65% increase over the past decade. Similar trends are visible across many outdoor recreation areas, as their popularity soars.

All of this means more people are recreating at Utah’s parks, trails, slopes, bodies of water and other outdoor places. This isn’t a bad thing, but it does require more planning to prepare for the pros and cons of growth, says Jason Curry, director at the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

That’s why Utah is turning to a new strategic plan to better manage the issue. The first-of-its-kind plan, released Wednesday, centers on four “cardinal directions” to guide sustainable outdoor recreation across the state:

  • Build and support collaborative processes: Enhance collaboration between different government agencies and private sectors that help support the development and maintenance of outdoor infrastructure.
  • Improve awareness and education: Inform people about stewardship and safety principles, but also the benefits of going outdoors.
  • Increase access to outdoor recreation: Maintain and improve existing outdoor recreation “assets,” while also creating new “high-quality” recreation opportunities.
  • Increase economic and health benefits: Support local and regional planning for “diverse outdoor opportunities” that support the economic and mental health benefits outdoor recreation can provide.

How the plan came together

Utah established an office focused on outdoor recreation in 2013 — the first state to do so, before the office was elevated to a state division in 2022. Curry said work to create a strategic plan began a little over a year ago, forming a guide toward the goals of outdoor recreation in the state.

A commission composed of various state lawmakers, state agencies, educators, nonprofits and businesses held several workshops and focus groups across the state to gather feedback on what the document should include. Overall, it aims to build on the state’s successes and address the challenges that pop up along the way, and help dictate how about $50 million in annual state funds are spent.

Hand cyclists pedal across a bridge over the Jordan River section of Parleys Trail in West Valley on Sept. 28, 2023.
Hand cyclists pedal across a bridge over the Jordan River section of Parleys Trail in West Valley on Sept. 28, 2023. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Utah’s outdoor recreation created $8.1 billion in economic output, supporting over 70,000 jobs and $3.6 billion in wages in 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last month. It notes outdoor activities like RVing, boating/fishing, hunting and off-highway vehicle riding are the top drivers in the state’s recreation economy.

Outdoor recreation is also considered one of the larger economic drivers in rural Utah, especially in counties close to national parks. And experts say it offers many mental and physical benefits.

People participate in an archery “fun shoot” at Antelope Island State Park in Syracuse on July 19, 2023.
People participate in an archery “fun shoot” at Antelope Island State Park in Syracuse on July 19, 2023. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

The downside is growing popularity led to new challenges, including wear and tear on trails and the need for parking and amenities. There’s also been an increase in damage to public lands from vandalism, as well as more search-and-rescue calls, many times involving people unfamiliar with handling rugged terrain.

“We figure if we educate people on how to recreate safely and keep them out of those dangerous situations, how to be prepared, we can have a huge impact on reducing that workload and that demand,” Curry said, adding that “responsible” recreation is an important piece of the plan.

The future of Utah recreation

The efforts to provide greater collaboration outlined in the plan may help federal, state, local and tribal entities in Utah have better access to resources that address new outdoor recreation opportunities and challenges. This may also lead to new parks, trails and greenways across the state to meet the growing recreation needs.

Both Curry and Cox called the plan a “working document” that is “adaptable” to fit changes in the state as they occur. It’s also set up to be flexible, to fit the different needs of every region, so communities can decide to focus on a more tourist-centric approach, or on creating recreation opportunities for residents.

The ultimate goal is to enhance all the recreational opportunities across Utah while preserving its pristine natural beauty.

“We want our outdoor recreation plan and infrastructure we put in place to be sustainable,” Curry said. “We want this to be something that future generations … to be proud of we’ve left.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Main Street in Park City is closed Sunday afternoon due to a free Palestine demonstration. (Joe Dav...

Devin Oldroyd

PHOTOS: Free Palestine demonstration closes Park City Main Street

Main Street in Park City is closed Sunday afternoon due to a free Palestine demonstration.

2 hours ago

A motorist suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving spun out and ...

Mark Jones

One person suffered minor injuries in one-vehicle crash near Mountain Green

A motorist suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving spun out and hit a barrier.

3 hours ago

Police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Teen boy injured in Syracuse shooting, police say

A teen boy was injured in a shooting after a party in Syracuse, police said.

5 hours ago

A wrong-way driver is dead after entering an off-ramp in downtown Salt Lake and colliding with anot...

Mary Culbertson

Wrong-way driver killed on downtown SLC off-ramp

A woman is dead after driving the wrong-way onto an off-ramp in downtown Salt Lake City and colliding with another driver.

6 hours ago

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Proje...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Brad Wilcox

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Project Brad Wilcox who says the solution to happiness is marriage.

7 hours ago

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt La...

Brianna Chavez

Hundreds rally, calling on legislature to ‘Save our Great Salt Lake’

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt Lake.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Outdoor recreation in Utah continues to soar. Now there’s a plan to keep it sustainable