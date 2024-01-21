Taylor Swift’s NFL Playoff Tour Takes Her To Buffalo For Chiefs Game Against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium’s Wall of Fame.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Swift was wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJk9YeZLxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has become a regular at Chiefs home and away games since the two began dating earlier this season.

