On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Taylor Swift’s NFL Playoff Tour Takes Her To Buffalo For Chiefs Game Against Bills

Jan 21, 2024, 4:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium’s Wall of Fame.

Swift was wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has become a regular at Chiefs home and away games since the two began dating earlier this season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jared Goff Throws 2 TD Passes, Lions Advance To NFC Title Game With Win Over Buccaneers

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional-round playoff game on Sunday.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Hangs Tight Against Oregon, Wins Nailbiter

The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their homestand this weekend hosting the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center Sunday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Quarterback Isaac Wilson Named Polynesian High School Football Co-Player Of The Year

Utah football quarterback Isaac Wilson impressed competing in the Polynesian Bowl earning High School Football Co-Player of the Year.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Jazz Mistakes Costly Against Rockets

The Utah Jazz blew several key chances in the fourth quarter and overtime and fell to the Houston Rockets 127-126.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Runs Past Idaho Vandals Thanks To Second Half Burst

The Weber State men’s basketball team went on a run during the final 12 minutes of the game to take down the visiting Idaho Vandals.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Taylor Swift’s NFL Playoff Tour Takes Her To Buffalo For Chiefs Game Against Bills