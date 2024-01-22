Pro-Palestinian supporters protest during Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY — Dozens of Pro-Palestinian supporters filled Main Street in Park City Sunday afternoon during Sundance Film Festival protesting the war in Gaza.

As festival goers walked up and down Main Street, protestors were chanting, holding signs and banners, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers stood in the area to make sure the protest remained peaceful. Main Street was eventually closed off to drivers as the protest took place.

“I feel like as human beings we really all have the obligation to know what’s going on somewhere else out of the comfort of our house,” said Martha Altuzarra, one of the protestors in attendance.

Pro-Palestinian supporters are protesting in the middle of Main Street in Park City during the Sundance Film Fest. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/aSgyVH4B7B — Brianna Chávez (@bri_chavez) January 21, 2024

Several people who were not a part of the protest stopped to take pictures of videos. One person waving an Israeli flag stood near the protesters in opposition.

Lee Broda, an Israeli-American producer visiting Sundance, stopped to listen to the protest.

“There’s a lot of suffering on both sides, but I think we should use our voices in a way that brings unity and understanding and not divide,” Broda said.

The protest was reportedly scheduled around the same time as a panel discussion festival highlighting representation for Israelis in the media.