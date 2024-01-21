On the Site:
Stop For Students
Deivon Smith Impresses During Utah Win In Front Of Mom

Jan 21, 2024, 5:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Point guard Deivon Smith had another impressive outing for the Runnin’ Utes in their win against the Oregon Ducks Sunday afternoon.

What made the performance and win even sweeter however, was that Smith’s mom, Toni, was in attendance. It was her first trip to Salt Lake to see her son play at Utah.

Smith finished the day with 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists- leading the Utes in all major statistical categories. This was Smith’s best performance as a Ute at home, though he did record a triple double on the road against Stanford a week ago.

Deivon Smith Calls His Mom His Best Friend After Big Game

Smith was all smiles when asked what it felt like having his mom see him live in the Huntsman Center for the first time.

“That’s like my best friend,” Smith said. “Just having her here- just to be able to watch me here for the first time- new location, new everything- I think it was just super great. She said she enjoyed all of the fans and people here. I think it’s just a great environment for both of us to be in.”

That’s not the first time Utah’s rising star has been complimentary of his new home and the people who occupy it. Smith hasn’t had the easiest transition due to a hold up on his transfer waiver but says the support he’s received through all of that has been unreal.

“I feel good- I feel at home,” Smith said. “This is my third school, but I just feel the love and the energy. We have super, super great fans- even before I was playing and now, they are able to see my abilities and everything I bring. Then my teammates- it’s just a super, super great environment and it’s special.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Deivon Smith Impresses During Utah Win In Front Of Mom