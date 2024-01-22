On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Two US Navy SEALs missing off the coast of Somalia are dead, officials say

Jan 21, 2024, 5:43 PM

U.S. officials said Sunday two Navy SEALS missing for 10 days are dead. (Photo Belinda Alker, Mini...

U.S. officials said Sunday two Navy SEALS missing for 10 days are dead. (Photo Belinda Alker, Ministry of Defence via AP)

(Photo Belinda Alker, Ministry of Defence via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA WALDENBERG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The two US Navy SEALs who went missing off the coast of Somalia on Jan. 11 are dead, U.S. Central Command said after searching for them for 10 days.

“We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” Central Command said in a statement Sunday. “Out of respect for the families, no further information will be released at this time.”

CENTCOM added that teams from the U.S., Japan and Spain searched more than 21,000 square miles to try to locate the two missing SEALs. The two sailors were boarding a vessel when one fell into the water due to eight-foot swells, and the second jumped in after them according to protocol, CNN previously reported.

Little information about the Navy SEALS

Central Command has not released information about what the sailors were doing when they went missing other than to say they were “forward-deployed” to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet area of operations and were “supporting a wide variety of missions.” It’s unclear what vessel the sailors were attempting to board.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. CENTCOM commander.

“We mourn the loss of our two brave Navy SEALs, and our hearts are with their families,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Sunday. “The entire Department is united in sorrow today. We are grateful to all who worked tirelessly to try to find and rescue them.”

The U.S. maintains a small military presence in Somalia that focuses on the threat of the al-Shabaab militant group, an extremist Islamist organization that has carried out attacks against the Somali government. The U.S. recognizes al-Shabaab as a terrorist organization.

In addition to training Somali forces, the U.S. has also coordinated with the Somali government to carry out strikes against al-Shabaab.

According to U.S. Africa Command, “Al-Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. forces and threaten U.S. security interests.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,...

Associated Press

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Ham...

CNN

What voters in New Hampshire have to say about Nikki Haley and Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s primary

Danielle Brown voted for John McCain in the 2000 New Hampshire Republican primary and for Barack Obama in the Democratic primary eight years later. On Tuesday, she intends to back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to send a clear message to both parties.

4 hours ago

The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one o...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Angus Cloud remembered at Sundance by cast and crew of one of his final films

The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Thursda...

Steve Peoples, AP National Political Writer

Ron DeSantis ends his presidential bid before New Hampshire after falling far short of Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is ending his 2024 presidential campaign

6 hours ago

Board members are more likely than CEOs to face mandatory retirement ages. But employers are genera...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Yes, employers can set a mandatory retirement age. What you need to know

Former US Vice President Al Gore, 75, is stepping down from Apple’s board because of the company’s age-based restrictions for its directors, and it raises the question of ageism in Corporate America.

8 hours ago

A portrait of actor Jason Momoa shot by 9-year-old social media sensation Zou Shengyu, who goes by ...

Veronica Lin, CNN

The 9-year-old Chinese photographer capturing candid portraits of the stars

Fourth-grade photographer Zou Shengyu has lit up social media by shooting portraits for celebrities including Jason Momoa and Tony Leung.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Two US Navy SEALs missing off the coast of Somalia are dead, officials say