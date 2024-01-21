Tony Finau, Zac Blair Compete In PGA Tour’s American Express Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Local PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau and former BYU Cougars standout Zac Blair competed in the PGA Tour’s The American Express Tournament in Southern California.

The American Express tournament was held at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California from January 18-21.

WOW! 🏆 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap is a PGA TOUR champion. He’s the youngest amateur to win since 1910. pic.twitter.com/DKQmK0fuAe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2024

After the opening two rounds of the tourney, both local golfers made the cut and competed throughout the weekend.

Finau started the event with rounds of 68 and 67. He followed those scores up with consecutive rounds of 67 on Saturday and Sunday. During his final round, Finau recorded eight birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey. Finau ended the event tied for 25th on the leaderboard with a score of 19 under par. With the result, Finau earned $63,980.

Blair began the tournament with three straight rounds of 67 on his scorecard. The former BYU standout struggled to end the event with a fourth round score of 75. On Sunday, Blair had two birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey. He finished tied for 62nd place on the leaderboard with a score of 12 under par. Blair earned $18,564 for his efforts.

Amateur Nick Dunlap won the tournament with a score of 29 under par.

The 2024 American Express Champion, Nick Dunlap! pic.twitter.com/bxhsYN52ZK — The American Express™ (@theamexgolf) January 22, 2024

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The American Express was Finau’s second event of 2024. He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

About Zac Blair

Before his professional career, the Salt Lake City native competed at BYU from 2009-13.

Blair turned pro in 2014.

He’s won three events as a professional, including one on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Are you kidding?!@Z_Blair sticks it a foot from a fairway bunker 198 yards out @SonyOpenHawaii. pic.twitter.com/qEpBRnc4Zj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 14, 2024

Before competing at The American Express, Blair opened the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 30th place at the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 14.

