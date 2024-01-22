Hiker injured in Waterfall Canyon after being struck by a piece of falling ice

OGDEN — Weber County first responders say a woman was injured Saturday after a piece of ice struck her as she was hiking in Waterfall Canyon.

In a Facebook posting, emergency personnel say the hiker had walked to the frozen waterfall when the incident happened.

Originally, search and rescue crews were informed that the victim had severe injuries. As a result, a medical helicopter with hoisting capabilities was called in. Due to the wind and terrain, however, the helicopter was unable to reach the patient.

Ground medical units soon arrived on scene. After being checked out, the woman requested to walk down to a waiting UTV. Search and rescue then transported the victim along with the others that were with her down to the trailhead. From there, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The post concluded with a safety statement from search and rescue.

“We want to remind recreationists that warmer temperatures increase the risk of falling ice as it melts,” the statement read. “And they should avoid those areas. If recreating in the backcountry, always check the avalanche forecast.”