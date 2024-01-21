Nine Local NFL Players, Coaches Help Teams Reach AFC, NFC Title Games
Jan 21, 2024, 7:57 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
#LocalsInTheNFL Divisional Round Recap
View this post on Instagram
Championship Sunday is set! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rq4SaUnt7a
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
Former Utah Utes
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 34-10, on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
RELATED: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Texans, Reach AFC Title Game
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 45 yards in Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
The rookie @_DaltonKincaid makes a play early. #BillsMafia
📺: #KCvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FR6a2VkD33 pic.twitter.com/CUsEeIb9AV
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former Utah punter punted four times with an average of 44.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers
Booming start to the #NFLPlayoffs for 🇦🇺 Mitch Wishnowsky!#GoPackGo #FTTB
📺: #GBvsSF on @ESPNAusNZ @7Sport @TVNZ pic.twitter.com/rMZzt6Dk76
— NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) January 21, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.
Next Game: AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
For a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DZ4QM6QASk
— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
1-0 …. LFG!!! Nextttttt!!! pic.twitter.com/XRRL6ZssGE
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 21, 2024
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers suffered a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in San Francisco’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Fred Warner is everywhere 😤
📺: #GBvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/URVud6GeqO
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- Next Game: AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)
The former Utah State quarterback was 21/34 passing for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20. Love also ran the ball five times for a total of three yards.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
.@jordan3love in the red zone. 🎯#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #GBvsSF #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/bTbaJkNudY
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 21, 2024
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
The former Utah State wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Tampa Bay’s 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Former High School Standouts
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, on Sunday, January 21.
Next Game: NFC Championship Game @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
RELATED: Jared Goff Throws 2 TD Passes, Lions Advance To NFC Title Game With Win Over Buccaneers
LIONS. 49ERS.
THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP IS SET. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Th47ZBDREP
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)
The former Bingham standout had five receptions for 43 yards in Houston’s 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.