Nine Local NFL Players, Coaches Help Teams Reach AFC, NFC Title Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

#LocalsInTheNFL Divisional Round Recap

Former Utah Utes

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 34-10, on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former Utah defensive back had two tackles and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 45 yards in Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former Utah punter punted four times with an average of 44.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.

Next Game: AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers suffered a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in San Francisco’s 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Next Game: AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 21/34 passing for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 20. Love also ran the ball five times for a total of three yards.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

The former Utah State wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Tampa Bay’s 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (11-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Buffalo’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Former High School Standouts

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, on Sunday, January 21.

Next Game: NFC Championship Game @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (10-7)

The former Bingham standout had five receptions for 43 yards in Houston’s 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, January 20.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from NFL Playoffs

Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5) Next Game: NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX



