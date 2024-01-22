One person killed in one-vehicle crash in Tooele County

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man died Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road.

The UHP says the Dodge Ram pickup left the highway and struck a cable barrier. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 13, which is 14 miles east of Wendover.

The UHP says the death and crash are still under investigation. However, it is believed both are medical-related.

No other information was provided.