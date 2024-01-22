On the Site:
Stop For Students
One person killed in one-vehicle crash in Tooele County

Jan 21, 2024, 8:33 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

The Utah Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man died Sunday after a one-vehicle crash in Tooele Coun...

The Utah Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man died Sunday after a one-vehicle crash in Tooele County. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Utah Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man died Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road.

The UHP says the Dodge Ram pickup left the highway and struck a cable barrier. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 13, which is 14 miles east of Wendover.

The UHP says the death and crash are still under investigation. However, it is believed both are medical-related.

No other information was provided.

